Scotiabank Cuts West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target to C$139.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$141.00 to C$139.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber to C$156.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a C$170.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities reiterated an action list buy rating and set a C$140.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$118.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at C$90.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$88.66. The company has a market cap of C$10.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.34. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$77.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$110.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is presently 1.71%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.