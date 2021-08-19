VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 117.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 10,813 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 9,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMOG stock opened at $155.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.13. VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $98.30 and a 1 year high of $195.55.

