NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $90,000 Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 16.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total transaction of $95,334.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and sold 27,716 shares worth $16,127,786. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.74.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $556.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $563.78. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $221.55 and a twelve month high of $608.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 31.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

