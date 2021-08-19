Kenneth D. Tuchman Sells 11,000 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Stock

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $1,160,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,346,286.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $102.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.29 and a 52-week high of $113.15.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTEC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 251.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

