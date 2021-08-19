Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) Major Shareholder Buys $1,339,750.00 in Stock

Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) major shareholder Mason Capital Management Llc acquired 116,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,339,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mason Capital Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Mason Capital Management Llc sold 16,400 shares of Legato Merger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $184,828.00.

LEGO stock opened at $11.68 on Thursday. Legato Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Legato Merger in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Legato Merger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Legato Merger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legato Merger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legato Merger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Legato Merger

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

