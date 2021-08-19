Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) Major Shareholder Buys $1,339,750.00 in Stock

Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) major shareholder Mason Capital Management Llc acquired 116,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,339,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Mason Capital Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 16th, Mason Capital Management Llc sold 16,400 shares of Legato Merger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $184,828.00.
LEGO stock opened at $11.68 on Thursday. Legato Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26.
About Legato Merger
Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
