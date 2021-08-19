Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $55,000 Position in Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 54,009 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Inuvo by 139.8% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,773 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Inuvo during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Inuvo by 1,873.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38,538 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Inuvo during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Inuvo during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 15.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inuvo stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.42. The company has a market cap of $83.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.90. Inuvo, Inc. has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $2.35.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Inuvo had a negative net margin of 16.86% and a negative return on equity of 25.01%.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

