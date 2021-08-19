13,605 Shares in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVU. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CPI Aerostructures by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in CPI Aerostructures by 217.4% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CPI Aerostructures in the first quarter worth $66,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in CPI Aerostructures by 52.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CPI Aerostructures in the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVU opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 1.81. CPI Aerostructures, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.68.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

