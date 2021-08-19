Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 56,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.12% of Motus GI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motus GI in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motus GI in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Motus GI by 5.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motus GI in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Motus GI by 74.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 21,991 shares in the last quarter. 15.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOTS stock opened at $0.78 on Thursday. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.61.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 8,058.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOTS. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Motus GI in a report on Friday, June 4th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

