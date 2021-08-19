Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 14,354 Shares of Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) by 119.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,354 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Security National Financial were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Security National Financial by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Security National Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Security National Financial by 67.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Security National Financial by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 58,377 shares during the last quarter. 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SNFCA opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $184.32 million, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.81. Security National Financial Co. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $10.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.49.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $122.66 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 26.14%.

Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

