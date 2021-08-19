Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 25,257 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XXII. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN XXII opened at $3.39 on Thursday. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The company has a market cap of $551.67 million, a P/E ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 66.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clifford B. Fleet sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $597,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,194.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on 22nd Century Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

22nd Century Group, Inc engages in the development of technology. The firm’s technology helps in increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants and levels of cannabinoids in cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. Its products include X-22, modified risk cigarettes, spectrum government research cigarettes, magic 0 and magic 2, moonlight, red sun, variable nicotine-level research cigarettes and verfola.

