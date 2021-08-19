Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $78,000 in ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,214 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 2,151.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 306,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the 1st quarter valued at about $842,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 265.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 55,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 9.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENG opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $64.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.66. ENGlobal Co. has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $9.40.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.08 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 33.74%.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and automation services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, EPCM and Automation. The EPCM segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

