$7.46 Million in Sales Expected for Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) to report sales of $7.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.50 million and the lowest is $4.60 million. Nabriva Therapeutics reported sales of $1.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 478.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year sales of $25.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.64 million to $30.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $48.85 million, with estimates ranging from $40.92 million to $56.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.27% and a negative net margin of 210.82%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NBRV. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 41.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 82,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBRV opened at $1.02 on Thursday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $507.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22.

Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

