Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freshpet Inc. is a pet food company. The company manufactures and markets natural fresh foods, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States and Canada. Freshpet provides meats- based recipes, such as chicken, beef, lamb and salmon; fruits and vegetables, such as carrots, peas and leafy green vegetables, and high-fiber grains, such as brown rice, oats and barley. It sells its products under the Freshpet, Dognation, and Dog Joy brand names. Freshpet Inc. is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an average rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.79.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $126.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.47. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $1,360,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,640,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,446 shares of company stock worth $5,045,255 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Freshpet by 11,186.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,727,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,423,000 after buying an additional 1,712,684 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,975,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Freshpet by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,474,000 after buying an additional 404,131 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Freshpet by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,233,000 after buying an additional 363,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Freshpet by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,374,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,153,000 after buying an additional 255,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

