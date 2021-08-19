Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $57.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.09% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also commented on SHNWF. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale began coverage on Schroders in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHNWF opened at $50.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.45. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.17. Schroders has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $52.40.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

