Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 94,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AerSale by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerSale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,422,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerSale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerSale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AerSale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AerSale stock opened at $13.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.20. AerSale Co. has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $18.35.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $91.92 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AerSale Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

