Millennium Management LLC Purchases 3,203 Shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) by 35.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EDEN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $599,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 6 Meridian raised its position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 89,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter.

EDEN stock opened at €115.76 ($136.19) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €110.54. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a fifty-two week low of €54.51 ($64.13) and a fifty-two week high of €71.11 ($83.66).

