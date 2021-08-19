Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 121.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $294.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.64. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.85 and a one year high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.