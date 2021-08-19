The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Evercore ISI

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $93.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PGR. lowered their price objective on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.53.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $95.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.98.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other The Progressive news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $869,616.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,319.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,126 shares of company stock worth $7,200,517 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in The Progressive by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in The Progressive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 20,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

