Morgan Stanley Buys 157,374 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) by 6,821.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.63% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $9,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,011,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 379,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,801,000 after purchasing an additional 82,306 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,258,000.

Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $61.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.68. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $68.25.

