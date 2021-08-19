Millennium Management LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 79.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 221,793 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,963,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 55,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 12,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 153,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 50,270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BKLN opened at $22.04 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $21.44 and a 1 year high of $22.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.11.

