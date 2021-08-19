Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 210,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,016 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $9,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at about $917,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 106.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 946,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,488,000 after purchasing an additional 487,327 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1,965.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $48.06 on Thursday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $21.27 and a one year high of $54.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.37.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.81%. Equities analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

