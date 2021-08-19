Morgan Stanley Has $9.81 Million Holdings in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,320,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.86% of TherapeuticsMD worth $9,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 767.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29,173 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 16,019 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paul Bisaro acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 196,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,522.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Darecca sold 93,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total transaction of $81,203.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXMD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ TXMD opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $2.75.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). As a group, research analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

