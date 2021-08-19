Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 337.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 223,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,250 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $10,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 896.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth about $58,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 94.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

SAVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

Shares of SAVA stock opened at $106.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.94 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.02. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $146.16.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). On average, research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

