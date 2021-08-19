Reviewing MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) & Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ)

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) and Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares MV Oil Trust and Canadian Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MV Oil Trust N/A N/A 47.13% Canadian Natural Resources 17.14% 9.05% 4.00%

2.9% of MV Oil Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MV Oil Trust and Canadian Natural Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Canadian Natural Resources 0 2 13 0 2.87

Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus target price of $51.18, indicating a potential upside of 63.77%. Given Canadian Natural Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Canadian Natural Resources is more favorable than MV Oil Trust.

Dividends

MV Oil Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 20.1%. Canadian Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Canadian Natural Resources pays out -151.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MV Oil Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Canadian Natural Resources has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MV Oil Trust and Canadian Natural Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MV Oil Trust $6.79 million 10.11 $5.64 million N/A N/A Canadian Natural Resources $13.06 billion 2.84 -$324.73 million ($0.43) -72.67

MV Oil Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Canadian Natural Resources.

Volatility and Risk

MV Oil Trust has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Natural Resources has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources beats MV Oil Trust on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 800 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production. The Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading segment produces synthetic crude oil through bitumen mining and upgrading operations. The Midstream & Refining segment focuses in maintaining pipeline operations and investment. The Exploration & Production segment comprises operations in North America, largely in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Côte d’Ivoire and South Africa in Offshore Africa. The company was founded on November 7, 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

