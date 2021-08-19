Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UUUU. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 39.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,055,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after buying an additional 862,564 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 87.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,616,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after buying an additional 752,719 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,401,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,042,000 after buying an additional 496,949 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth about $2,323,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth about $1,650,000. 24.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on UUUU. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of UUUU opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.35. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $681.32 million, a PE ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.77.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a negative net margin of 2,121.74%. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Robert W. Kirkwood acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $52,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 21,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $178,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,213 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,159.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.