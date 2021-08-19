Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 63.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,747 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 10.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 545,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,463,000 after acquiring an additional 53,289 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 413,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 9.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 382,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,792,000 after acquiring an additional 33,450 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,943,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,176,000 after acquiring an additional 15,455 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,400,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 172,538 shares in the company, valued at $16,568,824.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OSIS opened at $100.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $102.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.90.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.41 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSIS has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

