Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,620,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,684,000 after acquiring an additional 11,291,007 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,022,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,145 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,358,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,606 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 691.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,206,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 444.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,295,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,278 shares in the last quarter. 46.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MFC. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of MFC opened at $19.78 on Thursday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.2233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.24%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.