First Advantage (NYSE:FA) PT Raised to $28.50

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $25.00 to $28.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, First Advantage presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.64.

NYSE:FA opened at $23.49 on Monday. First Advantage has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $24.66.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. On average, analysts predict that First Advantage will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter worth approximately $51,123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,687,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,842,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,286,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,164,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

