Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $215,000 in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $290,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 63,121 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 165.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.25. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $34.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.77.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RVNC shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Revance Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 9,364 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $246,647.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 119,078 shares of company stock worth $3,525,821 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

