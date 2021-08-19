Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 2,693 Shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Duluth were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Duluth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duluth in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Duluth by 36.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duluth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duluth by 5.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Duluth news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $145,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,131,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,205,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

DLTH stock opened at $14.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $437.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.14. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $20.78.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Duluth had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $133.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.87 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

