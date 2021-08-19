Millennium Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 58.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,741 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 246.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.71 to $61.98 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. HSBC raised China Petroleum & Chemical to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. China Petroleum & Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.49.

Shares of NYSE:SNP opened at $45.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.93. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $38.18 and a 12-month high of $58.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.86.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

