Insider Selling: Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Vice Chairman Sells $4,226,690.76 in Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,724 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.49, for a total transaction of $4,226,690.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,603,257.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of Pool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.39, for a total transaction of $4,803,900.00.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $476.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $464.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $285.92 and a 52-week high of $495.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.78.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

POOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pool by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pool by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,846,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Pool by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pool by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

