Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 47,151 Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 72.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,538 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 47,151 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EZCORP by 11.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in EZCORP by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in EZCORP by 1.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in EZCORP by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in EZCORP by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EZPW opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EZCORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 1.49.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. On average, analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EZPW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of EZCORP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

