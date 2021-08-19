Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Kaltura’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Kaltura in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kaltura currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.88.

Shares of KLTR opened at $12.02 on Monday. Kaltura has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

