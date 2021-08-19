O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Robert Allen Dumas Sells 5,000 Shares

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.79, for a total transaction of $2,988,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,806.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $598.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $582.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $621.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORLY. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,457,000 after acquiring an additional 33,752 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3,594.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.