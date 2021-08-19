Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nutanix is benefiting from the solid adoption of its Hybrid cloud solutions and an expanding clientele. Moreover, adoption rate of the company’s AHV hypervisor has been strong as customers continued to opt for it as a low-cost alternative to other vendor offerings. Further, a healthy pipeline of big deals is a tailwind. The company’s transition to software-only sales will boost its margins over the long-run. Additionally, it is expected to benefit from the growth prospects of the hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) market, over the long term. Stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, lower hardware revenues are expected to drag down the top line in the near term. Moreover, the ongoing transition to a subscription-based business model is expected to hurt the top line, at least in the near term.”

Several other research firms also recently commented on NTNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nutanix from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Nutanix stock opened at $35.81 on Monday. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $40.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.89.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.62 million. Analysts predict that Nutanix will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $1,863,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,272,179.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,594 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,610. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Nutanix by 277.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,292,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,526 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Nutanix by 9.0% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 18,769,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,339 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at about $40,600,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,178,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,016,000 after buying an additional 1,159,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 25.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,874,000 after buying an additional 593,266 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

