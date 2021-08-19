Jack W. Schuler Buys 232,000 Shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Stock

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 232,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BDSX opened at $7.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $198.78 million and a PE ratio of -0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.49. Biodesix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $31.99.

Get Biodesix alerts:

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $11.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BDSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Biodesix from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Biodesix from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDSX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Biodesix by 258.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 573,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after buying an additional 413,826 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Biodesix during the first quarter valued at $6,618,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Biodesix during the second quarter valued at $2,716,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in Biodesix during the first quarter valued at $2,358,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Biodesix during the first quarter valued at $2,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.