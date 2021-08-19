Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Director Sells $2,414,000.00 in Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $2,414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas A. Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of Switch stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $1,112,087.50.

SWCH opened at $23.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 104.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Switch, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $25.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.61.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Switch by 4.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Switch by 132,166.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Switch by 114.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,409,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,839 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Switch by 28.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 15,174 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Switch by 37.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

SWCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upgraded Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

