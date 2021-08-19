Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 247,653 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 90.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 247,653 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 1,727,565.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,359,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359,430 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 27,223.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,382,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,034,000 after buying an additional 5,362,784 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,568,318 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 570.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 916,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after buying an additional 779,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,777,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,635,000 after buying an additional 331,112 shares during the last quarter. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Microelectronics stock opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $11.71.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 18.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.2854 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.3%. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Macquarie raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Microelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.65.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

