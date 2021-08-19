Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $126.00 target price on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, up from their prior target price of $100.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.33% from the company’s previous close.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

PRFT opened at $103.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.34. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.93, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $107.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perficient will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $3,550,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,109,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $476,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,642 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

