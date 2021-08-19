Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Rating Increased to Hold at Truist Securities

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) was upgraded by research analysts at Truist Securities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.41.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ:HST opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.60.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 88,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 42.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 748,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 223,918 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 884,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $341,000. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.