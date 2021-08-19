$42.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) to report sales of $42.94 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cigna’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.49 billion and the lowest is $42.61 billion. Cigna reported sales of $40.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full year sales of $169.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $166.48 billion to $171.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $179.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $177.72 billion to $180.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share.

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.16.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,156,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,788 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,016,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,826,706,000 after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,271,146,000 after purchasing an additional 34,923 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 3.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,906,905 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,163,280,000 after purchasing an additional 162,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cigna by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,466,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $838,105,000 after purchasing an additional 398,099 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CI opened at $205.60 on Thursday. Cigna has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

