Talaris Therapeutics’ (TALS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 165.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Talaris Therapeutics stock opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.39. Talaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.15). As a group, research analysts predict that Talaris Therapeutics will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,832,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,146,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,047,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,536,000. Finally, Aisling Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

