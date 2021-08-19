Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $2.26 Million in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,311.2% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 23,497 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $227,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $239,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPX opened at $124.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.91. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

