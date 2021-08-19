Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,746 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period.

Shares of IDU stock opened at $84.73 on Thursday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $69.85 and a 12 month high of $85.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.27.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

