Royal Bank of Canada Has $510,000 Stock Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 118.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 48,587 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,901,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,110,000 after buying an additional 3,001,583 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hecla Mining by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,704,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,409,000 after purchasing an additional 308,777 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Hecla Mining by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,671,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,413,000 after purchasing an additional 898,245 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Hecla Mining by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,993,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,104,000 after purchasing an additional 714,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hecla Mining by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,450,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,013 shares during the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.07. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

In other Hecla Mining news, CEO Phillips S. Baker, Jr. sold 663,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $5,909,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 48,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $425,711.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 890,068 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,140. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.30.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

