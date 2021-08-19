50,200 Shares in Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU) Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,014,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Centricus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Centricus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Centricus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,658,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Centricus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,457,000.

Centricus Acquisition stock opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26. Centricus Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

