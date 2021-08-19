Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $775,000 Holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,089 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Colony Credit Real Estate worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 175,202 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 80,896 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,747 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 628,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after buying an additional 37,116 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 32.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLNC. TheStreet raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Colony Credit Real Estate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:CLNC opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.66. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.77.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

