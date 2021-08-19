Royal Bank of Canada Takes $532,000 Position in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV)

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000.

Shares of BATS:FBCV opened at $28.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.55.

