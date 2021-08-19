Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,814 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,237,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,542,000 after acquiring an additional 925,870 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,915,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,929,000 after buying an additional 900,302 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,288,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,811,000 after buying an additional 1,951,320 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,200,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,720,000 after buying an additional 537,760 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,694,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,415,000 after buying an additional 188,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $10.84 on Thursday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.98.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 89.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.30.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

